Anfield [United Kingdom], May 14 (ANI): The German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan produced a match-winning performance for Manchester City in his 300 appearances as the Blues registered a comfortable 3-0 victory against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Two moments of individual brilliance from the German ensured City's survival at the top of the table. Everton went toe to toe with Manchester City in the initial stage. However, the flow of the match soon fell into City's pattern of play.

Also Read | What Is Diamond Duck in Cricket? How Is It Different From Golden Duck? Know More About Unique Terminology Used for Batter Being Dismissed Without Scoring.

City knocked on Everton's door but their efforts didn't bore fruits. But they were rewarded for their efforts in the final 10 minutes of the game as Gundogan brought the ball in his control with a gentle touch following a cross from Riyad Mahrez. He flicked the ball elegantly from his right foot to beat Jordan Pickford, who failed to reach the ball even after stretching his hands to the full extent.

City came back two minutes later to double their lead. This time Gundogan created an opening from a left-footed cross to find Erling Haaland in the middle of the box, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

Also Read | Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Led by Savita Punia Departs for Australia Tour 2023.

The second half began and Everton manager Sean Dyche brought in Neal Maupay for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to spark some creativity and add a different dimension to Everton's attacking front. However before Everton could create an opening in City's half, Gundogan scored the third goal to seal the three points for the visitors.

He scored a brace for a second successive game following a free kick. With a beautiful curve, Gundogan found the top corner. In the end, City were able to exercise control for the remaining half an hour to walk away with a victory at Goodison Park.

After the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola didn't hold back to praise the 32-year-old midfielder.

"He doesn't talk much. But when he does, everyone listens. This is the power of the leader. He's shown it in every training sessions, arriving on time, living his job 24 hours and plays like he's playing," Guardiola said after the match.

"He's a guy close to the box with an incredible sense of goal and can do it as a holding midfielder defensively without a problem. He proved it years ago when Fernandinho was injured and he played a lot of times in that position."

"I remember against Burnley with the long balls it looks like you need a physical holding midfielder but he's so intelligent and clever and handles the pressure really well," Guardiola concluded.

Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)