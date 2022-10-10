By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): An important meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will happen in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per sources.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Delhi.

The board's AGM will take place on October 18 in Mumbai. As per sources, all the office bearers of BCCI are leaving for Mumbai tonight. All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board.

Sourav Ganguly is the current president of BCCI. But whether he will contest the election or not is a question still unanswered. Cricket fans could get their answers about future office bearers of the board on October 18 during the AGM. (ANI)

Also Read | Football for All: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Initiative, To Distribute 43k Footballs in 2,000 Schools.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)