Melbourne [Australia], September 14 (ANI): Spectators will be allowed inside the stadiums for the upcoming series between Australia and New Zealand women, Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday.

This will be the first time since March this year that spectators will be allowed for an international cricket series. The recent matches have been conducted behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

The last international match in Australia to have an audience was the T20 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia and New Zealand women are slated to square off against each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

"A limited number of tickets will be available in line with Queensland Health and Government COVIDSafe requirements, resulting in a reduced venue capacity in addition to mandatory social distancing measures," Cricket Australia said in an official release on Monday.

All tickets need to be bought online and then the spectators have been asked to swipe in using a mobile device with details stored if there is a need for contact tracing.

The ground will be split into six zones with people not allowed to move outside of their designated area.

Cricket Australia has also come up with one specific instruction and that is related to the cheering inside stadiums. "Try to keep shouting, singing, cheering, or celebrating to a minimum to avoid transmission," the Cricket Australia guidelines state.

The first T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played on September 26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. (ANI)

