New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The inaugural National Women's Hockey League will be held in Ranchi from April 30 till May 10, the Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

The League will provide an opportunity to the emerging players in the country to sharpen their skills.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Manipur, and Odisha -- the eight quarterfinalists at the Senior Women's National Championships in Pune will compete in the first phase of the league.

The league will also witness participation of U21 players. The event will provide the selectors the opportunity to identify and nurture talent for future international tournaments.

The dates of second phase of the league are yet to be announced.

"The National Women's Hockey League marks a watershed moment for Indian hockey, particularly for our women athletes. This league is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women's sports and will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women's hockey in the country," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

The second phase of the League will be held next year.

