Undefeated Rajasthan Royals will be up against the Gujarat Titans in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Royals have already won their first four games of the tournament and would be looking forward to continuing their momentum. On the other hand, GT will be coming into the match after facing losses to Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the previous two games. Royals have been brilliant so far at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and are yet to lose a match at the venue. RR have performed brilliantly so far in the IPL 2024 as a unit and they have been spot-on in all the departments. Kevin Pietersen Heads to London With ‘NO WATCH and a Plastic Ring’ Due to Increasing Crime Rates in City, Takes Jibe at Mayor Sadiq Khan (See Post)

The Gujarat Titans have lost their way in the Indian Premier League 2024 following their losses in the previous two games. GT would be aiming to get back to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals, however, the franchise needs to perform well with the bat and ball so that they can perform well as a unit. IPL 2024: PBKS Batter Jonny Bairstow Ready To 'Put Best Foot Forward' vs Former Side SRH (Watch Video)

Jaipur Weather Report

Jaipur Weather (Image: Accuweather)

As per Accuweather, the temperature in Jaipur on April 10, 2024, is expected to be between 33 degree celsius to 29 degree celsius during the match hours. No rain is expected during the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be difficult for the batsmen in the first innings. The surface was a bit sticky in the previous IPL 2024 games but it got better under the lights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).