New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Hyderabad Falcons won their second match of the InBl Pro U25 against the Delhi Dribblers 100-77 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Jack Purchase and Captain Harsh Dagar led the Falcons to the victory notching up 26 and 14 points respectively, registering the first 100 point game in the league so far, a InBl Pro U25 release said.

Hyderabad Falcons raced to an early six point lead with Harsh Dagar and Jack Purchase's buckets but the Delhi Dribblers' Lokesh Varun responded in kind to keep his team in touch.

The Falcons' lead was cut down to four points at the five minute mark after Alexander Mudronja pulled out a euro step to score a basket. As the quarter headed to a close Rishabh Mathur's three pointer and Rakesh Kumar Sharma's quick bucket propelled the Falcons to an 11 point lead. They continued to make their shots but Manoj B cut down the Falcons' lead to 15 points with a long three pointer at the buzzer.

Chris Washburn began the second quarter with a huge dunk for the Dribblers. Minutes later, as the Dribblers continued to fight back, Lachlan Barker made a three point play after being fouled to cut down the Falcons' lead down to seven points.

However, Jack Purchase made a turn around jumper halfway through the quarter to boost the Falcons to a 13 point advantage. Harsh Dagar continued to drive down the lane and make crucial buckets for the Falcons, leading them to a 14 point lead at the end of the quarter.

Lachlan Sharp made a trip to the line and converted his free throw to reignite the Dribblers' fight in the third quarter. The Dribblers began stepping up the pressure on defence to shut down the Falcons' offence but Alexander Mudronja secured three buckets to bring the Dribblers back within eight points. However, Harsh Dagar, Harry Morris and Jack Purchase made back to back three pointers, helping the Falcons to a 20 point lead heading into the last quarter.

The fourth quarter began with the Dribblers employing a full court press and stealing five points within minutes. However, Jack Purchase made a three pointer and Alex Robinson jr converted a layup soon after to steady the ship for the Falcons. Rakesh Kumar Sharma solidified the Falcons' position further by making a contested three pointer towards the end of the game. And despite the Dribblers' pressure, the Falcons won the match 100-77. (ANI)

