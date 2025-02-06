Shreyas Iyer made a startling revelation, revealing that he was originally in India's playing XI for the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 and was drafted in after Virat Kohli missed the game due to a sore knee. The right-hander, who did a stellar job as India's number four at the 2023 ODI World Cup, made a statement with an impressive 59-run knock that came off 36 deliveries. Walking in to bat at 19/2, Shreyas Iyer shifted the momentum back in India's favour with an array of aggressive shots on both sides of the wicket. He formed a 94-run partnership with Shubman Gill where he did most of scoring while the latter played second fiddle. India went on to beat England comfortably by four wickets. India Beat England by Four Wickets in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025; Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Deliver Clinical Performance as Men in Blue Take 1–0 Series Lead.

Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Shreyas Iyer revealed this information, sharing that was not part of India's playing XI originally. "As you all know I wasn’t supposed to play today. Virat unfortunately got injured and then I got the opportunity. I kept myself prepared. I knew that at any point of time I can get a chance to play. The same thing happened with me last year as well during the Asia Cup. I got injured and someone else came in and scored a century," he said. India's playing XI in ODIs saw a change with Yashasvi Jaiswal making his debut and he opened the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma, with vice-captain Shubman Gill coming in to bat at number three. 'Shreyas Iyer on Fire!' Fans Praise India Batter After He Scores Impressive 36-Ball 59 During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

Shreyas Iyer, who seemingly solidified the number four spot with his performances in the format, stumped the broadcasters with this revelation. The 30-year-old further went on to share that he was watching a movie and was informed about his selection late at night. "Funny story, I was watching a movie last night, and I thought I could extend my night. But then I got a call from the skipper saying that I may play because Virat has a swollen knee. And then I hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight," he added.

It was inferred that Yashasvi Jaiswal would sit out once Virat Kohli returned to India's playing XI but it will be tough for the team management to leave Shreyas Iyer out after such a superb performance. A crucial highlight of his aggressive 36-ball 59 was the way he dealt with the short balls. He hit Jofra Archer's short-pitched deliveries for two consecutive maximums on both sides of the wicket early on in the run-chase.

The right-hander did not play any other format for India in 2024 after featuring in the side's 0-3 whitewash in Sri Lanka. With Virat Kohli looking to make a comeback to India's playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs England, it will be interesting to see who sits out of the top three. India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series with a win in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, which will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9.

