New York, Oct 11 (PTI) The expat teams from India and Australia will feature in a special T20 cricket match for the inaugural 'International Liberty Cup' here later this month, organised to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Consulates General of India and Australia in New York will be conducting the match on October 22.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was in the city last week, along with Consul General Randhir Jaiswal unveiled the Indian team's jersey for the match.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph, members of the India cricket team, including captain and co-founder of New York Thunderbolts Cricket Club Raj Mohabe, team member and co-founder of Gaurav Jayaswal and Association of Indians in America-NY (AIA) president Harish Thakkar among others.

The match is being held to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

The Liberty Cup is an event being held with the aim of bringing cricket-playing nations together and to bolster the sport's popularity in the US.

In 2023, the tournament aims to include Consulates of other cricket-playing nations as well.

New York Thunderbolts Cricket Club will be representing India on behalf of Consulate General of India in New York. Nonprofit organisation 22 Yardsport, which promotes the game in the US, is also an organiser of the match.

In December last year, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation that recognised cricket as an important part of social and cultural fabric of New York State, and expands it's capacity to officially promote the sport.

The legislation was sponsored by Senator Kevin Thomas, the first Indian-American to serve in the New York State Legislature, and Assembly member Nily Rozic.

