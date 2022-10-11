Lionel Messi has been brilliant for PSG since the start of the season but has been dealing with injury issues in recent weeks. The 35-year-old has been the Parisian's main creator-in-chief but has not been included in the squad for the upcoming Champions League clash against Benfica as the Ligue 1 club looks to seal their passage into the next stage of the competition. Reims 0-0 PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23: Lionel Messi-Less Parisians Held To a Draw As Sergio Ramos Sees Red.

The Argentina skipper missed PSG's previous game against Reims in the league due to an injury. The Ligue 1 champions didn't have the best of games as they were held to a 0-0 draw in the match while also failing to score for the first time this season. Paris Saint Germain once again will be without Lionel Messi.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Benfica, UCL 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi picked up a slight niggle in the reverse fixture against Benfica as he asked to be substituted in the second half. This saw the Argentine miss the league game against Reims and is once again set to be unavailable for this Champions League clash.

The 35-year-old has not been included in the matchday squad for the UCL fixture against Benfica. The club released a statement stating that Lionel Messi is nursing a calf niggle and 'will not make the game against Benfica'.

PSG Squad vs Benfica

The teams played out a 1-1 draw in their previous encounter and are level on points in Group H. A win for either side will see them be in a strong position to seal their place in the round of 16 stage.

