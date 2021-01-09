Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine on Saturday lost his cool at on-field umpire Paul Wilson following an unsuccessful review on the third day of the ongoing third Test against India here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The incident happened during an over being bowled by Nathan Lyon. Australia made a massive appeal as the hosts believed Cheteshwar Pujara was caught in close on the leg side by Matthew Wade.

On-field umpire Wilson did not give the Indian batsman out and the hosts then opted to review the decision. Third umpire Bruce Oxenford was not able to find any conclusive evidence on Snicko and Hot Spot and as a result, the umpire's call stayed and Pujara was asked to continue his innings.

It was then that Paine lost his cool and was seen having a verbal exchange with Wilson. The Australian skipper did not hold back and was heard on stump mics, saying that the third umpire needed to examine the off-side Hot Spot rather than looking at just the leg-side version, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Wilson was then heard saying that the third-umpire made the final call, and Paine should not be saying anything to him.

Paine's comments could invite a fine under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct. Sections 2.3 and 2.8 of the ICC's code relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" and "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

Dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in the first session of day three of the ongoing Pink Test derailed India's position against Australia on Saturday here at the SCG.

At the interval, India's score reads 180/4, still trailing the hosts by 158 runs. Pujara and Rishabh Pant are currently unbeaten on 42 and 29 respectively. The first session saw 84 runs being scored from 34 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)