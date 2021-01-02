Melbourne [Australia], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test against Australia, Team India is leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field having levelled the series.

With Rohit's inclusion in the Test squad and after an epic turnaround in the Boxing Day Test, the visitors are riding high on confidence.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side on Saturday was seen honing their throwing skills on the field. Playing on Australian soil, it becomes necessary to have a good throw considering the big boundaries.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on microblogging site in which the players can be seen randomly practicing fielding the ball and throwing it back to the stumps as part of their drill.

"New Year. Renewed Energy. How is that for josh?," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma hit the batting nets for the first time since arriving in Australia on Friday. He joined his teammates after completing 14-day quarantine period on Wednesday and will take over the reins from Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rahane continues to lead the Test side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave.

After a horrendous show in the first Test which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in Kohli and Mohammad Shami's absence to clinch the Boxing Day Test on December 29.

Rohit's inclusion has boosted India's chances in the ongoing Test series. The vice-captain was on Thursday training hard on his fielding skills with an eye on the third Test against Australia.

Meanwhile, India fast bowler T Natarajan has been added to the Test squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. The left-arm pacer has replaced Umesh Yadav, who sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan (ANI)

