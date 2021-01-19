By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Former India pacer and chief of the Cricket Advisory Committee Madan Lal has said that this series win against Australia is much bigger than the victory achieved in 2018-19 by Virat Kohli's side.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

"It's really a very big win, this series win is bigger than the 2018-19 win. Without having our top players in the team, we won this series and it is really big, during certain times, the Indian team found it tough to form a playing eleven but whosoever got the chance, that player performed really very well, we will always remember this series win," Lal told ANI.

"Younger players like Gill and Siraj did really well. Virat was not there and he is a big player there is no doubt but despite that younger players who got the chance performed well. It doesn't matter who is in the team who is not, today we have heroes and people are talking about them it's a really good thing for Indian cricket. Ajinkya Rahane handled the team really nicely, it seems he is a very cool captain. Whatever decision he took was really good. Rishabh Pant played very well, we have always said that he can win the match for you in any situation, it was nice to see him finishing the game off," he added.

Pant and Shubman Gill played knocks of 89 and 91 as India recorded a famous three-wicket win over Australia. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad also heaped praise on the Indian team, saying that every member of the squad made the country proud.

"If Virat Kohli is not there, Shami is not there, the Indian team had the ability to win the series against Australia, in Australia, our team had to endure racial slurs, their media called this our B team, but the performance has been remarkable. Siraj, Sundar, and Natarajan performed so well, Pant also played so well in the fourth innings. Shubman Gill played remarkably well against world number one bowler Pat Cummins. This shows our team won't bow down in front of anyone, the future of our team is in good stead," Kirti Azad told ANI.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue -- due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win. (ANI)

