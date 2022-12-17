Chattogram, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 404 all out

Bangladesh 1s Innings: 150 all out

India 2nd Innings: 258/2 decl

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Umesh 67

Zakir Hasan batting 82

Yasir Ali b Axar 5

Mushfiqur Rahim batting 2

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total: (For 3 wickets in 71 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-124, 2-131, 3-173.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 15-3-46-0, Umesh Yadav 12-2-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-2-55-0, Axar Patel 15-5-22-1 , Kuldeep Yadav 11-1-31-1. PTI

