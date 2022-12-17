Chattogram, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: 404 all out
Bangladesh 1s Innings: 150 all out
India 2nd Innings: 258/2 decl
Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Umesh 67
Zakir Hasan batting 82
Yasir Ali b Axar 5
Mushfiqur Rahim batting 2
Extras: (NB-1) 1
Total: (For 3 wickets in 71 overs) 176
Fall of wickets: 1-124, 2-131, 3-173.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 15-3-46-0, Umesh Yadav 12-2-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 18-2-55-0, Axar Patel 15-5-22-1 , Kuldeep Yadav 11-1-31-1. PTI
