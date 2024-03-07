Sports News | IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep's Fifer Puts England on Backfoot, Visitors at 194/8 (Day 1, Tea)

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. At Tea, Ben Foakes (8*) and Shoaib Bashir (5*) were unbeaten for England.

Agency News ANI| Mar 07, 2024 02:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep's Fifer Puts England on Backfoot, Visitors at 194/8 (Day 1, Tea)

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Opener Zak Crawley did score a half-century but a five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a dominant performance by Indian spinners restricted England to 194/8 at the end of the second session on day one of the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala on Thursday.

At Tea, Ben Foakes (8*) and Shoaib Bashir (5*) were unbeaten for England.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How To Watch AFG vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

England started the second session at 100/2, with Crawley (61* in 71 balls, with nine fours and a six) unbeaten at the crease.

Root and Crawley attacked pacer Jasprit Bumrah with some solid shotmaking. Kuldeep Yadav landed India their breakthrough, clean bowling Crawley for 79 in 108 balls, with 11 fours and a six. England was 137/3.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

With the help of a four by Jonny Bairstow on a Ravindra Jadeja delivery, England reached the 150-run mark in 41 overs.

Kuldeep continued to run through the English middle-order, removing Bairstow for 29 in 18 balls. The batter's counterattacking knock had two fours and two sixes and he was caught by Dhruv Jurel. England was 175/4.

Indian spinners were all over England, with Ravindra Jadeja trapping Root leg-before-wicket for 26. England was 175/5.

Kuldeep got his five-wicket haul as he removed England skipper Ben Stokes for a duck. England was 175/6.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, joined the party as well, with wickets of Tom Hartley (6) and Mark Wood (0).

England ended the second session with two wickets to go, just a few runs away from the 200-run mark.

Kuldeep (5/72) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ashwin (2/39) also bowled really well. Jadeja also took a wicket.

Earlier, an attacking half-century by opener Zak Crawley and his half-century partnership with Ben Duckett helped England end the first session on high, with a score of 100/2 on day one of the fifth and final Test against India at Dharamshala on Thursday.

At Lunch, England was 100/2, with Crawley (61* in 71 balls, with nine fours and a six) unbeaten at the crease.

During the first ten overs, England was off to a cautious start, with Zak being the aggressor. Duckett struggled to get more boundaries and played a very unusual defensive game. England sco Search Close

Search

Sports News | IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep's Fifer Puts England on Backfoot, Visitors at 194/8 (Day 1, Tea)

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. At Tea, Ben Foakes (8*) and Shoaib Bashir (5*) were unbeaten for England.

Agency News ANI| Mar 07, 2024 02:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep's Fifer Puts England on Backfoot, Visitors at 194/8 (Day 1, Tea)

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Opener Zak Crawley did score a half-century but a five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a dominant performance by Indian spinners restricted England to 194/8 at the end of the second session on day one of the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala on Thursday.

At Tea, Ben Foakes (8*) and Shoaib Bashir (5*) were unbeaten for England.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How To Watch AFG vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

England started the second session at 100/2, with Crawley (61* in 71 balls, with nine fours and a six) unbeaten at the crease.

Root and Crawley attacked pacer Jasprit Bumrah with some solid shotmaking. Kuldeep Yadav landed India their breakthrough, clean bowling Crawley for 79 in 108 balls, with 11 fours and a six. England was 137/3.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

With the help of a four by Jonny Bairstow on a Ravindra Jadeja delivery, England reached the 150-run mark in 41 overs.

Kuldeep continued to run through the English middle-order, removing Bairstow for 29 in 18 balls. The batter's counterattacking knock had two fours and two sixes and he was caught by Dhruv Jurel. England was 175/4.

Indian spinners were all over England, with Ravindra Jadeja trapping Root leg-before-wicket for 26. England was 175/5.

Kuldeep got his five-wicket haul as he removed England skipper Ben Stokes for a duck. England was 175/6.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, joined the party as well, with wickets of Tom Hartley (6) and Mark Wood (0).

England ended the second session with two wickets to go, just a few runs away from the 200-run mark.

Kuldeep (5/72) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Ashwin (2/39) also bowled really well. Jadeja also took a wicket.

Earlier, an attacking half-century by opener Zak Crawley and his half-century partnership with Ben Duckett helped England end the first session on high, with a score of 100/2 on day one of the fifth and final Test against India at Dharamshala on Thursday.

At Lunch, England was 100/2, with Crawley (61* in 71 balls, with nine fours and a six) unbeaten at the crease.

During the first ten overs, England was off to a cautious start, with Zak being the aggressor. Duckett struggled to get more boundaries and played a very unusual defensive game. England scored just 35 runs in their first ten overs.

Duckett's sweep shot on a delivery by Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test took England to the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs.

The duo tried to attack spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 18th over, smashing a boundary each, but the spinner had the last laugh, removing Duckett (27 in 58 balls, with four boundaries). Shubman Gill took a fine diving catch running from the cover region. England was 64/1.

Ollie Pope was next up on the crease. He held the other end while Crawley freely attacked the spinners. He reached his half-century, his fourth of the series in 64 balls, with nine boundaries.

England reached the 100-run mark in 25.1 overs.

Just when it seemed that the duo of Pope and Crawley would build something big, Pope was dismissed by Kuldeep, with Dhruv Jurel pulling off a brilliant stumping. England was 100/2 in 25.3 overs, ending the first session.

Kuldeep (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for India at the end of the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 194/8 (Zak Crawley 79, Jonny Bairstow 29, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72) vs India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs India
500K+ searches
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
100K+ searches
Devdutt Padikkal
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Ben Duckett
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar Card

Doritos Fires Transgender Brand Ambassador Samantha Hudson Over Controversial Tweets About Doing ‘Depraved Things’ to Minors
Google Trends Google Trends
England vs India
500K+ searches
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
100K+ searches
Devdutt Padikkal
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Ben Duckett
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot