Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): India pacer Harshal Patel expressed happiness after he helped his side defeat New Zealand by seven wickets and claim the three-match series on Friday.

The debutant scalped two wickets that helped restrict New Zealand to 153/6. KL Rahul (65) and Rohit Sharma (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday.

"The match did run through. When you are in the process you just get engrossed. It will sink in and it has been a great game. I couldn't have asked for a better debut. The progress is gradual and slow. For someone like me who is not exceptionally talented, I had to build my game from ground up. I made mistakes and then found things that I can and cannot do well. It has been a great journey and has taught me many lessons which will hold me in good stead even after cricket," said Harshal Patel in a post-match presentation.

"I feel you don't need too many variations. You just need to know what works for you and need to package it well. I couldn't bowl those yorkers and loopy slower ones in these conditions. The yorker is a delivery I would like to use and get better at. I have seen myself fall into shiny things so many times. It is another platform for me to come, perform and show my skills. Just want to do that and enjoy whatever comes my way," he added.

Chasing 154, India got off to an excellent start as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on 50 runs in just 6.4 overs. Both the batters thrashed the Kiwi bowlers at every side, as Rahul brought up his fourth half-century during the game.

However, New Zealand bowlers got a sigh of relief when Rahul was sent back by the skipper Tim Southee in the 14th over. Rohit continued the carnage and also brought up his half-century.

But, Southee struck back again and dismissed Rohit and Surya Kumar Yadav in the 16th over.

The Kiwi skipper's wonderful spell came a little late, as Rishabh Pant smashed two sixes in two deliveries and brought India home with 16 balls in spare. The Men in Blue have now claimed the three-match series with a 2-0 lead. (ANI)

