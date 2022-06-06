Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday purchased the first ticket for the upcoming second T20I match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Team India and South Africa will be squaring off for a five-match T20I series, with the first match to be played on June 9 at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The second match will be played on June 12.

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of Odisha Cricket Association, and Sanjay Behera, Secretary, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) gave the ticket to the Chief Minister on Monday.

Sanjay Behera also briefed the CM about the elaborate arrangements made for the smooth sale of tickets.

Coming to the series, Team India will be led by KL Rahul along with Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested from the series. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series.

India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. (ANI)

