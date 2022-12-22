Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) India were 19 for no loss in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Shubman Gill and skipper KL Rahul were batting on 14 and 3 respectively as India negotiated eight overs in the final session of the day.

India had earlier bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings.

Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84.

Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs (Mominul Haque 84; Umesh Yadav 4/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/71).

India 1st Innings: 19 for no loss in 8 overs (Shubman Gill 14 batting, KL Rahul 3 batting).

