Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) India extended their overall lead to 405 runs by lunch on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

At the break, skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were batting on 11 and 17 respectively as the home team reached 142 for two.

Also Read | Juanmi's Goal Gives Xavi's Barcelona a Reality Check as Real Betis Register 1-0 Win in La Liga 2021-22.

Resuming on overnight 69 for no loss, India lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (62) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47) but still strengthened their hold of the match.

After bowling out New Zealand for 62, India had decided against enforcing follow-on despite taking a huge first-innings lead of 263 runs.

Also Read | IND 142/2 in 46 Overs | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill Go Steady.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 142 for 2 in 46 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47; Ajaz Patel 2/77).

New Zealand 1st innings: 62 all out in 28.1 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 4/8, Mohammed Siraj 3/19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)