London, Sep 5 (PTI) India were 445 for eight at tea on day four, leading England by 346 runs in the fourth Test here on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur (60 off 72) struck his second fifty of the match and shared a hundred run stand with Rishabh Pant (50 off 106) to put India in a strong position. Two wickets fell in the afternoon session with India scoring 116 runs at close to 4.5 runs per over.

Also Read | Brazil vs Argentina Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

At the break, Jaspirt Bumrah (19) and Umesh Yadav (13) were in the middle.

India reached 329 for six at lunch. Resuming the day at 270 for three, India lost three wickets in the morning session including of skipper Virat Kohli (44 off 96).

Also Read | India vs Nepal Live Streaming Online: How To Get IND vs NEP Friendly Match Free Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India?.

Chris Woakes removed Ravindra Jadeja (17) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) whose struggles continued.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma hit his first hundred in overseas conditions to bring India back in the match after England took a 99-run first innings lead.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 445/8 (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, KL Rahul 46, Virat Kohli 44, Shardul Thakur 60, Risbah Pant 50; Ollie Robinson 2/105, Chris Woakes 2/72). England 290. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)