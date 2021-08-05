Nottingham, Aug 5 (PTI) India were 97 for one at lunch on day two of the first Test against England here on Thursday.

Resuming the day at 21 for no loss, Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul played well against the England pace attack to share a 97-run stand before the former was caught at fine leg at the stroke of lunch.

England were bowled out for 183 on the opening day.

Brief scores: England 183. India 97/1 in 37.3 overs in overs (Rohit Sharma 36, K L Rahul batting 48). PTI

