Sports News | India A Lead by 289 Runs at Lunch on Day Four of 2nd Unofficial Test

Jun 09, 2025 06:08 PM IST
Northampton, Jun 9 (PTI) India A lost three wickets but its lead surged to 289 against England Lions on the fourth and final day of the second unofficial Test, here on Monday.

India lost Dhruv Jurel (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (42) and Shardul Thakur (34) in the opening session before taking the lunch break at 268 for seven at the County Ground.

Jun 09, 2025 06:08 PM IST
India lost Dhruv Jurel (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (42) and Shardul Thakur (34) in the opening session before taking the lunch break at 268 for seven at the County Ground.

Thakur fell at the stroke of lunch, cleaned up by George Hill (3/39) while Tanush Kotian (7) was at the other end.

Resuming at 163/4, Jurel hit a couple of fours off Chris Woakes in mid-wicket region to start the proceedings but he could not convert it into a big score.

Jurel perished for a 51-ball 28 with three fours. He was caught behind off an outswinger from Eddie Jack as the ball shaped away from the batter.

He put on 46 runs for the fifth wicket with Reddy, who missed the personal milestone of a half-century.

Reddy had his middle stump flattened when a nip-backer from Hill found its way between his bat and pads, ending the all-rounder's innings for 42 off 78 balls with four fours and a six.

Thakur (34, 47 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s) struck a four down the ground before launching consecutive sixes off Farhan Ahmed.

Earlier in the first innings, India A took slender lead of 21 runs after putting on 348 in the first innings and bowling England Lions out for 327.

Brief Scores:

India A: 348 & 268/7 in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 51, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80, Nitish Kumar Reddy 42; George Hill 3/39, Chris Woakes 2/43)

England Lions 1st innings: 327 all out.

