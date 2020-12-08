Sydney [Australia], December 8 (ANI): The three-day warm-up game between India A and Australia A may have ended in a draw, but the hosts are faced with a situation as youngster Will Pucovski was hit on the helmet on the final day of the match.

The 22-year-old was hit on the helmet by a delivery bowled by Kartik Tyagi and the right-handed batsman immediately went down, cricket.com.au reported. Pucovski is seen as a potential Test opening batsman in the upcoming four-match series against India, but him suffering a concussion has sent the alarm bells ringing in the Australia camp.

As per cricket.com.au, after being hit flush on the helmet, Pucovski fell to his knees and he stayed down at the crease for almost a minute. He was surrounded by India A players and batting partner Marcus Harris.

He was then attended by the medical team doctor and then he was taken off the field and now he will undergo further tests on his condition.

Pucovski has been bogged down by concussion in the past as well. He retired hurt against India A after playing a knock of 23 runs in the second innings.

Coming to the match, it was again worrying signs at the top as the India A batsmen failed to stick it out at the crease during the second innings of the match at the Drummoyne Oval.

While the game ended in a draw, at one stage it looked like the Australia A unit would walk away with a win. But it was Wriddhiman Saha who showed some fight and managed to keep the host bowlers at bay.

While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side declared their second innings at 189/9 -- setting Australia A a target of 131 in about 15 overs -- no batsman got going in the second innings and at one stage, the side was looking down the barrel at 143/9. But in the end, Saha managed to salvage some pride as he played an unbeaten knock of 54 runs.

Australia A lost the wicket of Joe Burns (0) in the very first over of the innings and after that, the side looked to play out the remaining overs. In the end, the three-day match ended in a draw. (ANI)

