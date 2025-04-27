New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) India expectedly delivered a dominant performance at the Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, securing a record 83 gold medals to top the medal tally at the event here Sunday.

The hosts also won three silver and one bronze medal to end with 87 medals, finishing well ahead of Japan, which claimed three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Also Read | DC 44/2 in 4.4 Overs | DC vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Yash Dayal Dismisses Karun Nair, Josh Hazlewood Scalps Wicket of Abishek Porel.

Mongolia, Oman and Nepal rounded off the top five standings.

The championship saw participation from over 21 countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan.

Also Read | India Women Beat Sri Lanka by Nine-Wickets in Tri-Nation Series: Sneh Rana, Pratika Rawal Shine As Women in Blue Kick-Start Campaign With Victory.

"As the sport is growing rapidly we have a lot of competition coming up and we need to sustain our excellence. Well done team India," Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat was quoted as saying in a release.

Countries such as Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Bhutan also showcased strong performances, highlighting the growing footprint of yogasana as a competitive sport across Asia.

The championship concluded with a grand closing ceremony attended by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, and Ajay Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi, along with senior officials from the Asian and World Yogasana federations. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)