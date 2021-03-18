Ahmedabad, Mar 18 (PTI) A determined India beat England by eight runs in the fourth T20 International to level the five-match series 2-2 here on Thursday.

Invited to bat first, India scored 185 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Shreyas Yadav (37) doing the bulk of scoring at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Suryakumar's 31-ball effort was his maiden half-century in international cricket and Iyer made his runs in just 18 balls, hitting five fours and a six, as India managed to put up a challenging total.

Suryakumar smashed three sixes and six fours during his stay in the middle.

In reply, England were stopped at 177 for eight in their full quota of overs.

All-rounder Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 46 off 23 balls while Jason Roy smashed a 27-ball 40 at the top of the order.

Brief Scores:

India: 185 for 8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37, Rishabh Pant 30; Jofra Archer 4/33).

England: 177 for 8 in 20 overs (Ben Stokes 46, Jason Roy 40; Hardik Pandya 2/16, Rahul Chahar 2/35, Shardul Thakur 3/42).

