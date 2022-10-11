New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared four batters as India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 99 in the series-deciding third ODI here on Tuesday.

Spin trio of Yadav (4/18), Washinton Sundar (2/15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) shared eight wickets among them on a track that offered turn as the visitors' innings folded in just 27.1 overs.

Also Read | Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Deepti Sharma, India All-Rounder, Jumps to Career-Best Third Spot in Standings for Bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj (2/17) also chipped with two wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen (34) top-scored for South Africa.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Benfica, UCL 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 99 all out in 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4/18).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)