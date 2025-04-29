New Delhi [India] April 29 (ANI): In a thrilling opening encounter of the India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) cricket series, Team India registered a commanding win in the 1st T20 match, chasing down Sri Lanka's total of 123/10 in just 19.1 overs, as per a release from DCCI.

Captain Ravindra Sante won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved to be spot-on as Indian bowlers took control early on.

Majid Magrey was the standout performer with a spectacular spell of bowling, claiming a match-defining five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 2.5 overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, and 5 wickets.

His disciplined bowling dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order, restricting them to a modest total.

In response, India chased down the target confidently, thanks to a composed and powerful knock by Rajesh Kannur. His 50 runs off 41 balls anchored the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking under pressure.

For his exceptional bowling performance, Majid Magrey was named the Man of the Match, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting series between the two spirited sides.

The Indian team will look to carry this momentum into the next match as they aim for a series win, while Sri Lanka will regroup and seek a comeback.

Match Summary:

Sri Lanka: 123 all out (Majid Magrey 5/8), India: 124/5 in 19.1 overs (Rajesh Kannur 50 off 41 balls), Result: India won by 5 wickets, Man of the Match: Majid Magrey. (ANI)

