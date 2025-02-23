Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) India inched closer to their target of 242, reaching 160 for two after 30 overs in their Champions Trophy match against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were batting on 64 and 27 respectively, after India bowled out Pakistan for 241 on a wicket that was on the slower side.

India required another 82 runs in 20 overs.

During his stay in the middle, Kohli also became the quickest to complete 14,000 runs in ODIs to join the iconic Sahcin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara in a rare club.

Earlier, Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with a 62 off 76 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) picked up three wickets and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/31) bagged two.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 241 all out in 49.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 62, Mohammed Rizwan 46, Khushdil Shah 38; Hardik Pandya 2/31, Kuldeep Yadav 3/40)

India: 160/2 in 30 overs (Virat Kohli 64 batting, Shubman Gill 46). PTI AH

