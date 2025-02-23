The nineth match of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 will see Royal Challenger Bengaluru taking on UP Warriorz. UP Warriorz won their first game of the season defeating Delhi Capitals in the recent match putting them at the fourth position in the WPL 2025 standings. RCB-W on the other hand lost their first match of the season as the Mumbai Indians side delivered a nervy win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the both sides in the WPL 2025 season. Delhi Capitals Beat UP Warriorz by Seven Wickets in WPL 2025; Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Bowlers Help DC-W To Secure Comprehensive Win.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the campaign with a record-setting win over Gujarat Giants. Later they humbled the Delhi Capitals side with an eight-wicket victory. But the side lost a close game against former winners Mumbai Indians. Ellyse Perry has been in great form for the side and so is Smriti Mandhana is also playing well. The side with massive NRR is at the top position in the WPL 2025 standings.

UP Warriorz on the other hand started off on losing note. They lost to Gujarat Giants and then to Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad leg. Then the side won the match against the Delhi Capitals and now stands on the fourth position. The DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 game is a vital one for them as losing here would start to make the road to playoffs tougher with three consecutive losses.

RCB-W vs UPW-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz have clashed against each other in four Women's Premier League matches. RCB-W have the upper hand with three wins, and UPW-W have managed only one win.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Name Smriti Mandhana Sophie Ecclestone Deepti Sharma Ellyse Perry Chinelle Henry Richa Ghosh

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry contribute heavily with the bat for the dominant RCB side. They might have considerably weaker bowling line up but other than Deepti Sharma and Chinelle Henry there are not many challenges for the RCB bowling attack. This could be a high scoring match with the team batting first can put pressure on the chasing side with massive total and help the side to win the game.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 24. The RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the DC-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

Royal Challanegers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Kim Garth, VJ Joshitha, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry(w), Deepti Sharma(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Shweta Sehrawat, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

