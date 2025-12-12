Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI): India Under-19 Cricket Team hammered the third-highest innings totals in Youth ODI cricket on Friday. India scripted history by scoring 433/6 in 50 overs against the UAE during the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

India U19 shattered their own record for the third-highest innings total, 425/3, set against Scotland during the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2004 match in Dhaka.

Also Read | Sophie MacMahon Retires: Ireland All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

During the match, Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 155 in India's mammoth total. In reply, Scotland U19 were restricted to 155 runs, and they lost the one-sided affair by 270 runs.

Australia U19 has recorded the highest innings total in Youth ODIs. They scored 480/6 against Kenya U19 in Dunedin in 2002. New Zealand U19 smashed 436/4 against Kenya U19 in Christchurch in 2018, the second-highest in Youth ODIs.

Also Read | James Anderson Appointed Lancashire Captain for Upcoming 2026 County Season.

After being invited to bat by UAE captain Yayin Rai, India U19 suffered an early hiccup when skipper Ayush Mhatre departed for four runs in the third over. This brought Suryavanshi and Aaron George together, and what followed was an innings of outright aggression.

Suryavanshi, who has been in scintillating form, played with caution before shifting gears into destructive mode. He raced to his half-century in just 30 deliveries.

The highlight of the innings was Suryavanshi's boundary hitting. The young batter from Bihar smashed the UAE bowlers for nine fours and 14 sixes.

This remarkable display of power-hitting saw Suryavanshi etch his name into the tournament's record books, breaking the record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single innings of the U19 Asia Cup, previously held by Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017).

His century came off in just 56 balls. Suryavanshi was relentless, going on to complete 150 runs in just 84 balls before finally being run out on 171 off 95 deliveries, with a strike rate of 180.

Suryavanshi's 171 is now officially the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI, falling just short of Ambati Rayudu's 177 not out against England U19 in 2002.

While Aaron George scored 69, Vihaan Malhotra (69), Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32) and Kanishk Chouhan (28) also helped India reach 433/6, setting the UAE the target of 434. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)