Batumi [Georgia], July 19 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Indian chess, four Indian women have entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE Women's World Cup for the very first time. With only eight players left in the competition, India remarkably accounts for half of the remaining field.

The Round 4 tiebreaks were a true test of nerve and skill.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, one of India's most experienced campaigners, remained rock solid throughout her match against Switzerland's Alexandra Kosteniuk. Humpy eventually drew the game but it was enough for her to move into the quarterfinals.

Young International Master Divya Deshmukh produced one of the standout performances of the tournament. Facing China's top seed Zhu Jiner, Divya stunned the favourite with a confident and fearless display, securing her spot in the last eight.

Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli also had to dig deep. In a tight match against Kateryna Lagno, Harika showed immense maturity and fighting spirit. The scores stayed close, but Harika kept her composure and edged out the Russian player by 2.5-3.5.

Grandmaster R Vaishali's journey to the quarters was the most dramatic of the lot. Up against the giant-killer of the tournament, Vaishali played a marathon match that stretched across eight games, including grueling tiebreaks. She eventually emerged victorious with a 4.5-3.5 scoreline in what was one of the longest battles of the round.

With the quarterfinals now set to begin on July 19, Indian fans have plenty to cheer for. An all-Indian clash awaits as Divya Deshmukh takes on Harika Dronavalli, ensuring that at least one Indian will progress to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy will be up against China's Song Yuxin, and Vaishali Rameshbabu will face another Chinese challenger, Tan Zhongyi. Another matchup features Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze against Lei Tingjie of China.

This unprecedented achievement of having four Indians in the quarterfinals not only marks a golden chapter in Indian chess but also reflects the depth, talent, and resilience that the country's women players continue to showcase on the world stage.

Last year, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva. (ANI)

