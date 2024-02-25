New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) India failed to add any medals to its tally on Sunday after four fruitful days in the Asian Track Cycling Championships, with Malaysia stamping its authority in the continental event here.

Malaysia, with 17 gold -- 15 of them in para category -- continue to top the charts, followed by Japan (13 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze medals).

Sarita Kumari, bronze medallist in the 1km Time Trail and gold winner in the Team Sprint event, finished fourth following a tough contest with Korea's Jia Kimin Women's Junior Sprint.

In the women's Elite Madison event, the Japanese duo of Tsuyaka Uchino and Maho Kakita clinched gold.

The Uzbekistan pair of Nafosat Kozieva and Olga Zabelinskaya clinched the silver, while Hong Kong's Wing Yee Leung and Sze Wing Lee settled for the bronze.

The Indian pair of Khoirom Rejiya Devi and Swasti Singh finished sixth.

In the Men's Elite Keirin event, David Beckham of India finished 12th, while Esow ended up 13th.

Kento Yamasaki of Japan took the gold, while Zhiwei Li of China and Hong Kong's Tsun Ho Yung settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

The Men's Elite Madison event saw Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Venkappa K suffering injuries following a collision during the sprint lap. While the international cycling federation (UCI) officials are investigating the cause, both riders are stable.

