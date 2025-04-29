Dubai, Apr 29 (PTI) India have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the Women's Tri-series opener in Colombo, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

India had defeated hosts Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the rain-truncated series opener at the R Premadasa International Stadium on Sunday.

Vanessa de Silva of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC release stated.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Anna Harris and Nimali Perera, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Dedunu de Silva levelled the charge.

