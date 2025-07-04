Birmingham [UK], July 4 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs in the first innings of the second test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Akash Deep also helped India's cause with four wickets to his name.

Before the end of the day play India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 28. Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* stand tall on the crease as India finished Day 3 on 64/1, leading by 244.

England started the third session on 355/5 on the board, trailing by 232 runs with Brook and Smith unbeaten on 140(209) and 157(169), respectively. Brook in the 79th over, completed his 150 after pushing the ball towards point for a single.

In the 82nd over, the duo of Brook and Smith completed a 300-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Akash Deep cleaned up Brook for a brilliant 158, his innings included 17 fours and a six.

Chris Woakes joined Smith in the middle. Deep removed Woakes in the 87th over for just five. After Woakes' wicket, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets in his next two overs to bowl out England for 407.

Jamie Smith remained not out at the score of 184 while Harry Brook smashed 158. Smith scripts history as he slams the highest score by a wicketkeeper for the Three Lions in a Test.

Smith now has the highest Test score from No.7 or lower for England, surpassing KS Ranjitsinhji's 175 against Australia (SCG, 1897).

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for India in the second innings. Indian batters attacked England bowlers as they reached 50 runs in the 8th over.

In the same over, Jaiswal was removed by Josh Tongue for 28 runs off 22 balls, including six fours.

Karun Nair joined Rahul in the middle.

Earlier in the day, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook continued to torment India in the second session by thriving on 'Bazball' and ensuring England remained unscathed on the third day of the second Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

At the stroke of Tea, England hammered 355/5 on the board, trailing by 232 runs with Brook and Smith unbeaten on 140(209) and 157(169), respectively.

Moments into the second session, Brook placed the ball past the diving Nitish Kumar Reddy at gully for a four to bring up his ninth Test century.

India spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja remained harmless against the hard-hitting English youngsters, who maintained a healthy run flow.

Smith continued to thrive with aggressive intent, while Brook didn't hesitate to put his defensive prowess on exhibition.

Fortune stood by England's side with Brook surviving on a couple of occasions after his inside edge marginally missed the stumps. Pant dropped a tough chance, allowing Smith a costly lifeline.

Smith reeled off a back-to-back fours off Nitish in the 62nd over and then pulled Akash Deep in the next over for a boundary to take a step closer towards another milestone.

Smith steered the ball towards the deep backwards point to sprint for a single and bring up 150, which was met with roaring applause from the crowd in the 64th over.

With no hint of reverse swing or spin, Jadeja managed to bowl a rare maiden over but failed to create an opening. Brook pulled out reverse sweeps from his loaded arsenal to decimate the Indian ball tweakers and keep the boundaries flowing to bring up 350 in the 74th over.

England started Day 3 at 77/3, with Joe Root (18*) and Harry Brook (30*) unbeaten on the crease. India struck early as Mohammed Siraj took back-to-back wickets in the 22nd over, removing Joe Root for 22 and England skipper Ben Stokes for a golden duck.

Jamie Smith joined Brook in the middle. England crossed the 100-run mark in the 25th over after Smith pushed the ball towards mid-on for a single off Akash Deep.

Brook carried his form from the first test and completed his fifty in 73 balls. Both the batters counter-attacked the Indian bowlers as Smith smashed 23 runs off Prasidh Krishna's over.

In the same over, England crossed the 150-run mark. Krishna conceded the joint-most runs for India in a single over against England alongside Ravindra Jadeja; overall, the joint fourth-most for India.

Smith completed his fifty in the following over (33). England crossed the 200-run mark in the 39th over after Smith smashed a four off Ravindra Jajeda in the same over towards point.

Smith completed his hundred in the last over before Lunch after smashing back-to-back boundaries off Jajeda.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). India 64/1 (KL Rahul 28*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 28; Josh Tongue 1/12). (ANI)

