London [UK], July 29 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambhir engaged in a heated verbal spat with Lee Fortis, chief curator at The Oval in London, ahead of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

During India's practice session on Tuesday, Gambhir had a fierce altercation with Lee regarding the practice facilities. As he stepped away, the Indian head coach animatedly pointed a finger and mouthed a couple of words. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, was seen stepping in, taking Lee away and having a brief conversation with him.

While Kotak appeared to diffuse the situation while explaining their stance, Gambhir, who stood near the nets, pointed his finger towards Lee and furiously said, "You don't tell us what to do."

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate joined Kotak during his conversation with Lee, while Gambhir continued to make his point from the other end. Lee said a couple of words to Gambhir before eventually walking away from the scene.

Lee was quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped while speaking to the reporters and said, "It's not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him."

Kotak, along with a couple of members of the Indian management, were seen trying to explain the situation to an English official. Kotak was the one who spoke for the majority of the period. India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar was also present during the discussion.

The dramatic behind-the-scenes encounter echoes the emotions that have boiled over in the past two Tests in London and Manchester. In the third Test at Lord's, temperament frayed, fingers were pointed, emotions ran thin as the element of spice entered the picture.

It all started with captain Shubman Gill screaming at Zak Crawley in the final moments of the third day. He felt the lanky English opener was trying to run down the clock to deny India the opportunity of bowling a second over. Fingers were raised, words were said, and sarcastic applause further inflamed the tensions.

The emotions yet again spilt over in the final hour of the fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester when the draw appeared to be looming large. With Jadeja on 89 and Sundar on 80, the southpaws refused to accept it.

Shortly after the drama, England bowled loopy balls and delivered through Harry Brook, and Jadeja dispatched the ball for a maximum to bring up his fifth Test century.

A statement from Stokes was caught on the stump mic during which he said, "Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?" Jadeja responded to the English skipper's comment and said, "What do you want me to do, just walk off?" Zak Crawley, who stood close to the crease, chipped in, saying: "You can, just shake your hand."

India, trailing 1-2 in the series, stayed alive as the fourth Test ended in a draw. The tourists will look to conjure up a win to conclude the five Tests on 2-2. (ANI)

