Lebanon faces a crucial match against India after their failure to defeat Mongolia, which would have secured their spot in the final. A draw in this match will be sufficient for Aleksandar Ilic's team to set up a rematch against the hosts in the final. However, if Mongolia defeats Vanuatu in the earlier match, Lebanon's defeat would result in the final outcome being determined by goal difference.

Having already sealed their place in the Intercontinental Cup final, the Indian senior men's team will take on Lebanon in their last group match on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Assessing Lebanon's draw against the East Asians and explaining the areas for improvement, Ilic said that his stikers need to have better connection between them.

"We did well in terms of running and positioning ourselves on the pitch. We controlled the game for not just 90 but 100 minutes, and Mongolia couldn't come near our goal. But our decisions in the final third and the final passes haven't been up to the mark. This is the most important problem for us at the moment, and we'll need to do better. We need to have better connections between our strikers."

With a much closer contest on the cards against India, the Cedars know they have to make the most of every opportunity they get going forward.

"India is the best challenge for us in this tournament, and we really need to improve our level for that game. We are still not qualified for the final since things still depend on the Mongolia-Vanuatu match and our game with India. It's been tough playing every three days in such weather, but we knew of the conditions before arriving here and will give our best," said Ilic.

Lebanon were held to a frustrating stalemate by Mongolia earlier in the day, which meant six points were enough for India to qualify for the final with a game to spare. (ANI)

