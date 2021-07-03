Melbourne [Australia], July 3 (ANI): Matthew Mott, coach of Australia women's cricket team, has said that the break between matches could hold his side at a disadvantage ahead of the multi-format series against India.

Australia and India will be locking horns in a one-off day-night Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is later this year.

"India is an emerging supergiant in the game, they have a lot of great players and they will be tough opposition. They are playing over in England at the moment and, if anything, we'll be a bit vulnerable because we won't have had a lot of cricket. So that's at the forefront of our mind," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

"It would be great to get everyone back together face to face, have a really strong camp in Brisbane at the National Cricket Centre with fantastic new facilities out there, and just for some of the (players from) southern states to train outside in good weather. So fingers crossed the borders open up and we're free of COVID as much as we can be and we navigate around," he added.

World-Cup winning coach Matthew Mott signed a two-year contract extension that will ensure he remains at the helm of the Australian women's team until at least September 2023.

Within that period, Mott will lead Australia, the number one ranked ODI and T20 team in the world, across two Ashes series, an ODI and T20 World Cup, and an inaugural Commonwealth Games campaign. (ANI)

