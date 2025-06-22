India U23 Football Team Play Out Goalless Draw Against Kyrgyz Republic in International Friendly

Parthib Sundar Gogoi had a vicious shot saved in the 38th minute, and six minutes later, worried the Kyrgyz defence once again, when he swung a low free-kick at the near post, which forced the Kyrgyz Republic keeper Chomoev Sultan to produce a diving save.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 02:23 PM IST
A+
A-
India U23 Football Team Play Out Goalless Draw Against Kyrgyz Republic in International Friendly
India U23 Football Team (Photo Credit: X/@IndianFootball)

Mumbai, June 22: The India U-23 football team played out a goal-less draw against Kyrgyz Republic in their second international friendly in Hisor, Tajikistan. The Blue Colts had travelled to Tajikistan to play two friendly matches, the first of which they lost 2-3 against the hosts, as part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers later this year, and the Asian Games in 2026. Head coach Naushad Moosa made eight changes to his starting XI from the game against Tajikistan, with only defenders Pramveer, Bikash Yumnam, and Abhishek Singh Tekcham retaining their place. India U23 Men’s Head Coach Naushad Moosounter-6944239.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/videos/ind-vs-eng-1st-test-2025-day-2-stat-highlights-england-fightback-in-equally-matched-encounter-6944239.html"> IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter

Close
Search

India U23 Football Team Play Out Goalless Draw Against Kyrgyz Republic in International Friendly

Parthib Sundar Gogoi had a vicious shot saved in the 38th minute, and six minutes later, worried the Kyrgyz defence once again, when he swung a low free-kick at the near post, which forced the Kyrgyz Republic keeper Chomoev Sultan to produce a diving save.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 02:23 PM IST
A+
A-
India U23 Football Team Play Out Goalless Draw Against Kyrgyz Republic in International Friendly
India U23 Football Team (Photo Credit: X/@IndianFootball)

Mumbai, June 22: The India U-23 football team played out a goal-less draw against Kyrgyz Republic in their second international friendly in Hisor, Tajikistan. The Blue Colts had travelled to Tajikistan to play two friendly matches, the first of which they lost 2-3 against the hosts, as part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers later this year, and the Asian Games in 2026. Head coach Naushad Moosa made eight changes to his starting XI from the game against Tajikistan, with only defenders Pramveer, Bikash Yumnam, and Abhishek Singh Tekcham retaining their place. India U23 Men’s Head Coach Naushad Moosa Names 23-Member Squad for Tajikistan Tour.

Despite the changes, Kyrgyz Republic looked the livelier of the two teams for a good part of the first half an hour on Saturday, while India tried to create the off-chances through their quick wingers. Resolute not to give up, the Blue Colts clawed their way back and slowly found the momentum they were looking for as half-time ticked closer. Calmer and more composed on the ball, India finally began to create chances.

Parthib Sundar Gogoi had a vicious shot saved in the 38th minute, and six minutes later, worried the Kyrgyz defence once again, when he swung a low free-kick at the near post, which forced the Kyrgyz Republic keeper Chomoev Sultan to produce a diving save. Indian Women’s Football Team Head Coach Crispin Chettri Names 24-Member Travelling Squad for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Another opportunity went begging just a minute before the break, when Vibin Mohanan found an unmarked Pramveer at the far post. The centre-back's header, however, went over the crossbar. Both teams could not find the back of the net in the second half as well despite coming close on few occasions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
India Football Team India U-23 Football Team India vs Kyrgyz Republic India vs Kyrgyz Republic Football Indian football Kyrgyz Republic Naushad Moosa Team India
You might also like
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Strongly Denies Corruption Allegations Against India’s Football Governing Body
Football

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Strongly Denies Corruption Allegations Against India’s Football Governing Body
Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
Football

Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
Tags:
India Football Team India U-23 Football Team India vs Kyrgyz Republic India vs Kyrgyz Republic Football Indian football Kyrgyz Republic Naushad Moosa Team India
You might also like
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Strongly Denies Corruption Allegations Against India’s Football Governing Body
Football

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Strongly Denies Corruption Allegations Against India’s Football Governing Body
Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
Football

Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs HKG Football Match in IST
Football

India vs Hong Kong AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs HKG Football Match in IST
Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Thailand International Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
Football

Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Thailand International Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Thailand International Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI
Football

Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Thailand International Friendly 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Bengaluru FC Star Featuring in Starting XI

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
iranian supreme leader ali khamenei
5000+K+ searches
nta ugc net
5000+K+ searches
ugc net
5000+K+ searches
bitcoin price
500+K+ searches
ecs t10 czechia premier 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano Ronaldo
Odisha: PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Gives Way to an Ambulance During His Roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral
Narendra Modi

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
iranian supreme leader ali khamenei
5000+K+ searches
nta ugc net
5000+K+ searches
ugc net
5000+K+ searches
bitcoin price
500+K+ searches
ecs t10 czechia premier 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel