Pathum Thani (Thailand), Jun 20 (PTI) India's hopes of reaching the quarterfinals suffered a big blow when they went down 0-1 to Uzbekistan in their second group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup here on Tuesday.

Substitute Mukhammedali Reimov netted the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

India, who had earlier played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam, are now third in the group, ahead of the latter on goal difference.

India now face a must win scenario against group leaders Japan in their final group D fixture on Friday.

To advance to the knockouts, the side needs to beat Japan and hope Uzbekistan lose to Vietnam.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes made one change to his starting XI, putting striker Thanglalsoun Gangte into the mix in place of Akash Tirkey.

It was a much different affair from India's first match against Vietnam.

The Uzbekistan side looked a confident bunch, having held defending champions Japan 1-1 in their last game.

They controlled large swathes of real estate through the first half against India, whose efforts to orchestrate counter attacks were thwarted on most occasions.

India goalkeeper Sahil Poonia was called into action as early as the 12th minute, when Oybek Urmonjonov pulled the trigger from long range.

Sherzodbek Abdulboriev and Ollabergan Karimov had a couple of close attempts as the match ticked on beyond 20 minutes, but their efforts went narrowly wide.

India's first real chance of the game came just a minute ahead of the half hour mark, when Lalpekhkua Ralte broke fast on the counter, and sent an aerial cross from the left to Korou Singh, who was running in at the far post.

The India captain swung his left-footed volley with perfection, but it was palmed away by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Muhammadyusuf Sobirov.

Danny Meitei had one last effort for India in the first half when he was played in between the lines by Vanlalpeka Guite, but his shot went straight at the keeper.

India looked a bit more lively in the second half, though Uzbekistan enjoyed majority possession of the ball. Substitute Dilshod Abdulaev came inches close to scoring after the restart, but his header went wide.

It was Uzbekistan who took the lead in the 82nd, as substitute Mukhammedali Reimov scored with a right-footed volley.

That changed the momentum of the match, as India went searching for the equaliser.

