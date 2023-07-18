New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India grabbed the top spot in the medal tally on the third day of the ISSF Junior World Championships, going past China with four golds in their kitty in Changwon, Korea on Tuesday.

China has three gold medals.

Also Read | Rinku Singh Hails Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina for His Support, Says 'I Am Regularly in Touch With Him'.

Parth Mane, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth combined in the men's 10m air rifle team event to win India's only gold of the day.

The squad also picked up a silver through Raiza Dhillon in the women's skeet and a bronze through Umamahesh Madineni in the men's 10m air rifle individual competition.

Also Read | Beth Mooney Pips Chamari Athapaththu To Regain Top Spot in Women ODI Batter's Ranking; Nat Sciver-Brunt Tops All-Rounder's Chart.

There are still six more competition days left in the tournament.

The trio of Parth, Abhinav and Dhanush shot a combined total of 1886.7 in the men's 10m air rifle team event, to leave China behind in second place, whose shooters managed a total of 1883.5.

Korea won bronze.

This was also Abhinav's second gold of the tournament, given he had combined with Gautami Bhanot on Monday to win the 10m air rifle mixed team competition.

In the men's 10m air rifle individual competition, besides Umamahesh, Abhinav and Dhanush also made the final top eight.

Abhinav, in fact, topped the 64-strong field with a score of 631.4, while Dhanush was third with 629.9.

Umamahesh qualified in seventh position with a score of 627.9, but shot a brilliant final to claim bronze, ending after the 22nd shot with a tally of 229.0.

He was 0.6 behind silver winning Chinese Wang Honghao at that stage and did not shoot a single score in the 9s.

Romain Aufrere of France won gold.

Abhinav finished fourth, while Dhanush finished sixth.

In the women's 10m air rifle, Sonam Maskar was the only Indian finalist, finishing seventh eventually.

In the women's skeet, Raiza just about bagged the sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 110 after five rounds.

She was, then, the slowest to start, missing four of her first seven targets, but came back brilliantly with 16 straight hits and missing just one of the next 27 targets to catch up with the leader.

In the final, she missed a double, but rallied brilliantly yet again to miss just one of the next 22 to tie with leader Miroslava Hockova of Slovakia at 51 hits a piece after the stipulated 60-shots.

In the resulting shoot-off, she missed her second target as Hockova struck both, for a deserving silver.

In the men's skeet, Harmehar Laly shot 119, to be the lone Indian finalist among six, but eventually had to settle for fifth position.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)