Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in the third and final T20 International here on Wednesday.

Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav came in for Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jitesh Sharma in the Indian XI.

Afghanistan made three changes.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. PTI

