London [UK], August 17 (ANI): India pacer Jaydev Unadkat is set for his maiden stint in the County Championship after signing with Sussex Cricket on Thursday.

"Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of Indian international, Jaydev Unadkat for the first three County Championship matches in September," Sussex Cricket announced on Thursday.

The left-arm seamer has taken 382 first-class wickets in 103 appearances, at an average of 22.5 and with best bowling figures of 8-39.

Jaydev will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex looks to secure promotion to the first division.

The experienced bowler has also represented India on 22 occasions and was recently part of the Test side that toured the West Indies.

“I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games in September. I have been following the team’s recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team’s goals," Unadkat said, according to a Sussex release.

“The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career. I hope to add to the laurels that my dear friend & team-mate, Cheteshwar has been adding aplenty while representing Sussex for the last couple of seasons, and more importantly, helping the team win games. I am looking forward to joining everyone at Sussex," he added.

Sussex head coach, Paul Farbrace said they are delighted that Jaydev will join for the September championship period.

"He is a quality bowler and a great guy to have joined our squad at an exciting time of the season. His record is outstanding, and we will be looking for Jaydev to share his experience with our developing team. Everyone at Hove is looking forward to Jaydev being part of this Championship run-in and helping the team to take wickets and win games of cricket," Sussex head coach added. (ANI)

