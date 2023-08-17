Ahead of their England tour, New Zealand will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. The series will provide some international cricket opportunities to associate with nations like UAE. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Blackcaps in the three-match T20I series. The UAE vs NZ 1st T20I will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are looking for UAE vs NZ live telecast and live streaming online details, then you can continue reading. Kane Williamson Starts Training With New Zealand Team on His Road to Recovery Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

The New Zealand squad features players like James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert and Kyle Jamieson. Muhammad Waseem, on the other hand, will take charge of the UAE side. The series will provide New Zealand with an ideal opportunity as they hit the road for a long away season.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs NZ 1st T20I 2023?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the UAE vs New Zealand T20I series. The UAE vs NZ 1st T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of UAE vs NZ 1st T20I 2023?

While Star Sports have the telecast rights, the UAE vs NZ 1st T20I live streaming online will be available on FanCode mobile app and website. Fans can access the UAE vs NZ live streaming after securing the match or tour pass, which is available at nominal charges. New Zealand start as favourites to win this encounter.

