Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 13 (ANI): In a gripping encounter at the PD Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian Physical Disability cricket team secured an impressive 29-run victory over England PD in their second league match. The game, held at the FTZ Cricket Grounds in Katunayake, highlighted India's strong form and determination to dominate the tournament, according to a release from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

Batting first, India set a commanding target of 191 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Rajesh Kannur created history by becoming the first-ever PD cricketer to score a century in a multi-nation tournament, dazzling with a sensational 100-run knock. He was ably supported by Ravindra Sante, who played a quick-fire innings of 45 runs off just 24 balls, providing the perfect finishing touch to the innings.

Defending the target, India's bowlers displayed exceptional discipline, restricting England to 162 runs. Radhika and Jithendra struck early, claiming two crucial wickets in the powerplay and putting England under immediate pressure. The standout performance with the ball came from Ravindra Sante, who shone with his spin bowling, delivering figures of 2 for 24 in his four overs.

England's standout batter, Will Flynn, gave India a mini heart attack with a blistering knock of 87 runs off just 41 balls, including eight towering sixes. Despite his valiant effort, England's other batters failed to provide sufficient support, leaving the team 29 runs short of the target.

After the match, centurion Rajesh Kannur expressed his emotions and said that he was proud to create history in such a prestigious tournament.

"It's a proud moment to create history in such a prestigious tournament. More importantly, this victory reflects our teamwork and preparation. I dedicate this innings to my teammates and our supporters who inspire us to perform at our best," Rajesh Kannur was quoted in the release as saying.

Indian skipper Vikrant Keni praised the team's efforts, stating: "The team executed the plans brilliantly today. Rajesh's record-breaking century and the bowlers' disciplined performance were crucial to this win. Credit to Will Flynn for his incredible knock, but our bowlers held their nerve when it mattered most. We are motivated to carry this momentum forward in the tournament."

With back-to-back victories, India remains a formidable contender in the PD Champions Trophy 2025, setting their sights firmly on the championship title. (ANI)

