India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: An exciting contest is on the cards when India and Nepal lock horns in the first match of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday, January 13. This is a historic contest, as it will be the first-ever match in a Kho Kho World Cup. Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi is set to host this as well as other matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and fans can expect a magnificent contest between the two Asian giants to kickstart the first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is slated to witness a total of 20 men's teams and 19 women's teams in action.

India will be led by Pratik Waikar, who hails from Maharashtra and has won several accolades in his career so far, including gold medals at the SAF (South Asian) Games and also in the India vs England series, that was played in London. Pratik Waikar is also the winner of the Eklavya award in 2019. Nepal will be captained by Hemraj Paneru. India have been grouped alongside Nepal, Bhutan Peru and Brazil. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

India vs Nepal Squads:

India Squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B., Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

Nepal Squad for Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Hemraj Paneru (c), Janak Chand, Samir Chand, Bishwas Chaudhary, Suraj Pujara, Rohit Kumar Verma, Yaman Puri, Bed Bahadur Wali, Jhalak BK, Bikral Singh Ratgaiya, Bishal Tharu, Rajan Bal, Jogendra Rana, Bharat Saru, Ganesh Bishwakarma