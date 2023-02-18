Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Indian women's football team played out a goalless draw against Nepal in an international friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

This was the second of the two international friendlies between the two teams in a span of four days. The first match on February 15 ended in a 2-2 draw.

An injury-hit India were denied by a flurry of saves by Nepal goalkeeper Anjila Subba in the second half, as the Blue Tigresses now turn their attention to preparing for the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers first round.

The Indians had more say in the early exchanges than in the last game, and did not allow Nepal any time and space.

Manisha Kalyan wrong-footed her marker and punched the ball with the outside of her boot, but it went straight into Nepal keeper Anjila Subba's hands.

Minutes later, Soumya Guguloth, who had scored in the previous game, had a sniff at the goal from a Manisha cross, but she sent the shot wide.

Captain Indumathi Kathiresan had a brilliant opportunity in the 21st minute after a cleared corner was played back to her behind the defence, but her first-time shot was saved.

Karthika had arguably the best opportunity in the 30th minute when she produced a sublime curling effort but an airborne Anjila pulled off an equally brilliant save to deny her.

Dalima Chhibber had a crack at the Nepal goal minutes before half time from 30 yards out, but it lacked power and was gathered by the keeper.

