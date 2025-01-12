Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) A solid batting display, led by Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 102, powered India to a massive 370 for five against Ireland in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana (73) and Pratika Rawal (67) forged a 156 run stand for the opening wicket. Rodrigues and Harleen Deol (89) then added another 183 for the third wicket.

For Ireland, Orla Prendergast (2/75), Arlene Kelly (2/82) and Georgina Dempsey (1/42) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 370 for 5 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 102; Orla Prendergast 2/75).

