New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning silver in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics and congratulated him for his exemplary win.

Dahiya on Thursday became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

"India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India," Kovind tweeted.

