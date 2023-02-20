Gqeberha (South Africa), Feb 20 (PTI) India qualified for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after a five-run win over Ireland under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected match here on Monday.

Opting to bat, India posted 155 for six with star opener Smriti Mandhana hitting a T20I career-best 87 off 56 balls.

Chasing the challenging target of 156, Ireland were 54 for two in 8.2 overs when heavy rains stopped play.

The DLS par score after 8.2 overs was 59 and Ireland were five runs short of that total.

As the match could not be restarted after the heavy rains, India won the match under the D/L Method.

Opener Gaby Lewis was 32 not out off 25 balls.

Brief Scores:

India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22).

Ireland: 54 for 2 in 8.2 overs.

