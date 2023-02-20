After suffering a setback against England, India will hope to bounce back and cement a spot in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal when they take on Ireland. The Women in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 11-run defeat to England in their last Group 2 game and with that, Heather Knight and her team have already made it to the semifinals. India’s semifinal chances were boosted with West Indies beating Pakistan and now, a win will take the Women in Blue over the line and confirm for them a spot in the last four. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in India and will provide live telecast of this game. But will the India Women vs England Women, ICC T20 World Cup 2023 match be available on DD Sports? India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs IRE-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST

The bowling department performed pretty well in the match against England and the star of the show was Renuka Singh Thakur, who bagged a five-wicket haul with the Group 2 toppers managing just 151. However, the batting department failed to perform well, and despite Smriti Mandhana’s half-century and a fiery knock by Richa Ghosh, India fell 11 runs short. The Women in Blue would be keen on rectifying those mistakes in this contest and putting up a good performance that will give them momentum. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Is IND-W vs IRE-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, the India vs Ireland match will not be available on DD Sports on Cable TV and DTH platforms like Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Play and Videcon d2h.

IND-W vs IRE-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 commentary is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of the IND-W vs IRE-W match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel can provide live stream of the live commentary of this game.

