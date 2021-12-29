Centurion, Dec 29 (PTI) India were 79 for three for in their second innings at lunch on day four of the opening Test against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli was batting on 18 in the company of Cheteshwar Pujara (12).

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs FCG in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

India have extended their overall lead to 209 runs.

Marco Jansen (1/14), Lungi Ngidi (1/24) and Kagiso Rabada (1/24) picked up a wicket each for South Africa in the second innings.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Rues Absence of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic From Australian Open 2022, Labels Tournamanet as ‘Disaster’.

India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 327 all out & 79 for 3 in 32 overs (K L Rahul 23, Virat Kohli 18 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 14 batting; Marco jansen 1/14).

South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)